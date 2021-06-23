Thiruvananthapuram, June 23 (PTI) Kerala reported 12,787 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 28,42,247, while 150 deaths took the toll to 12,445.

As many as 13,683 persons have been cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries so far to 27,29,967 and the active cases to 99,390, the state government said in a press release here.

While Ernakulam accounted for the highest number of 1,706 cases, Thiruvananthapuram recorded 1,501, Malappuram 1,321 and Palakkad 1,315.

Of the positive cases today, 65 are health workers, 55 had come from outside the state and 11,992 had been infected through contact, the release said.

A total of 1,24,326 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,22,81,273.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at10.29 per cent.

At least 4,12,116 persons are under observation in various districts, including 26,374 in hospitals.

Meanwhile over one crore persons (1,00,69,673)in the state took the first dose of the vaccine and 26,89,731 have taken both the doses, Health minister Veena George said. PTI

