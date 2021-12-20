New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 138 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 58 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Monday till 7 pm, it said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Civic Agency Makes COVID-19 Test Mandatory in Private Hospitals for SARI and ILI Patients.

According to the ministry, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Married Woman Gangraped By School Friend, His Two Accomplices In Indore; Case Registered.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be vaccinated from May 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)