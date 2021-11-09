New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Over 15.92 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union territories, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to it, more than 116 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, it said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped On Terrace Of Hospital Building in Sion, One Arrested.

The inoculation drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs to enable them to plan better, and by streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination in the country, it said.

Also Read | Who Is Tulsi Gowda? Here’s All You Need to Know About The Karnataka Environmentalist and Padma Shri Award Winner.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)