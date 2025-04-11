New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) More than 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Friday evening due to inclement weather conditions.

The national capital witnessed strong dust storms and gusty winds.

Also Read | Meta Teen Safety Update: Instagram Announces Next Phase of Teenage Safety Initiatives in India, Coming to Facebook and Messenger Later This Year.

A source said that over 15 flights were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

"Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, some of the flights at Delhi Airport are impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 1915 hours.

Also Read | Who Is Nainar Nagendran? All You Need To Know About New Tamil Nadu BJP President Succeeding K Annamalai.

IndiGo said Delhi and Jaipur are experiencing a dust storm, affecting takeoffs and landings and potentially causing air traffic congestion. This may lead to delays or diversions, the operator said in the post.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi and the adjoining NCR, warning of adverse weather conditions in the coming hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)