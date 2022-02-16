New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Delhi Congress has received over 1,500 applications from its leaders and workers for contesting the municipal corporation election in the national capital, which is expected to be held in April.

Party leaders said there was a lot of enthusiasm among the workers, who were turning up in large numbers to submit the applications at the Delhi Congress headquarters -- Rajiv Bhawan -- and at the district unit offices.

"Over 1,500 applications have so far been received and in view of the enthusiasm among the party leaders and workers, the last date for submitting the applications has been extended by two more days," a senior Congress leader said.

Delhi Congress communication department vice-chairman Parvez Alam said the deadline has been extended till 6 pm on February 18. Earlier, the last date was fixed on February 16 for the exercise that commenced on February 2.

Apart from the basic details about the applicants and their family members, the four-page form also asks the ticket seekers to divulge the details about their presence on popular social media platforms.

They will have to inform about the number of subscribers and likes on their accounts on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and YouTube. They will also have to reveal for how long they have been active on such platforms.

The form demands details of the work an applicant has done for the party and his political as well as social achievements.

The party has also asked the possible candidates to explain the three main problems in their wards and suggestions for the manifesto for the polls.

The polls for the 272 wards of the three municipal corporations in Delhi are likely to be held in April.

The Congress lost the last three municipal polls in 2007, 2012 and 2017 to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

