New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): More than 16 lakh Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) or Jeevan Pramaan have been generated by the end of the first week of launch of Campaign 2.0 -- an initiative of Ministry of Personnel to enhance 'ease of living' of Central Government pensioners across the country.

Of the total, 9,500 pensioners above 90 years old and 1,09,000 pensioners between 80-90 years category could submit their DLCs from the comfort of their home, locations, offices and branches, said the Ministry whose Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has launched a nationwide DLC Campaign 2.0 from November 1-30.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are leading the campaign in the first week of which an estimated 4 lakh DLCs were generated.

The nationwide campaign 2.0 is now being conducted at 500 locations in 100 cities across the country, targeting 50 lakh pensioners, in collaboration with 17 Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries and Departments, Pensioners' Welfare Associations, UIDAI ad MeitY.

With a view to spreading awareness amongst all the central government pensioners as well as the Pension Disbursing Authorities for the use of DLC and Face Authentication technology to submit Digital Life Certificate, DoPPW launched a similar nationwide campaign in the month of November 2022 in 37 cities throughout the country.

In 2014, the submission of DLCs using biometric devices was commenced.

Subsequently, the department engaged with MeitY and UIDAI to develop a Face Authentication technology system based on the Aadhar database, whereby it is possible to submit life certificates from any Android-based smartphone. This facility enables a person's identity to be established through the face authentication technique before the DLC gets generated.

This breakthrough technology, launched in November 2021, reduced the dependence of pensioners on external bio-metric devices and made the process more accessible and affordable to masses by leveraging smartphone-based technology.

"The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) is putting all efforts to create awareness amongst all pensioners regarding DLC-Face Authentication technique by way of banners and posters placed strategically in offices and all Bank Branches ad ATMs," the Ministry stated in a release

"Adding all Banks have created a team of dedicated staff at their branches having downloaded the desired apps in their Android phones who are using this technology extensively for submission of Life Certificates by the pensioners," it added.

In case, the pensioners are not able to visit the branches due to old age, illness or weakness, the bank officials are also visiting their homes and hospitals for the above purpose. (ANI)

