New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 192 crore on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.

More than 13 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday, the ministry said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to go up with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

A total of 45,468 precaution doses of the vaccines were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Friday, taking the total number of such doses given in this age group to 16,75,905, according to the ministry's data.

The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to all the beneficiaries aged above 18 years from private vaccination centres on April 10.

Those above the age of 18 and who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive against the viral disease was rolled out on January 16 last year, with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all the beneficiaries aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The Centre then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against Covid from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to the HCWs, FLWs and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The inoculation of children aged 12-14 started from March 16 and the Centre also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible to receive the precaution dose.

