Hyderabad, Oct 31 (PTI) Over 2.41 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the crucial bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district of Telangana on November 3.

The campaigning for the byelection comes to an end at 6 pm on November 1 and polling would be held from 7 am to 6 pm on November 3, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said here on Monday.

Also Read | ITBP Recruitment 2022: Applications Begin for Over 180 Posts of Constable, Head Constable At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Here's How to Apply.

As many as 47 candidates are in the fray, official sources said.

There are a total of 298 polling stations and web casting would be done from all of them. Of the total, 105 booths have been identified as 'critical'.

Also Read | Red Light on Gaadi off: Delhi Govt Resubmits File 'With Evidence' for LG Vinai Kumar Saxena's Nod.

The CEO, who briefed media on the arrangements for the bypoll, said 3,366 state police and 15 companies of central security personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the election.

Raj said Rs 6.80 crore of cash and 4,560 litres of liquor had been seized till Monday evening.

A team of seven Income Tax officials have been on duty in view of increased instances of cash seizure, he said. Two expenditure observers have also been posted.

The official also said two GST teams have also been deployed to check circulation of any unauthorised material in the constituency.

Talking about the campaign initiated to promote voter awareness, especially ethical voting, he said any complaints can be lodged on the Election Commission's 'cVIGIL' app.

Asked whether the Election Commission has kept a watch over reports that money beyond the stipulated limit of Rs 40 lakh per candidate is being spent, he said two expenditure observers instead of the usual one have been appointed for this election.

Besides that, Income Tax officers, 198 police teams and excise teams are also on the job to check violations of law.

Closure of illegal liquor vends has also been going on, he said.

Asked about the EC seeking an explanation from BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy on the transfer of over Rs 5 crore from his family-owned firm's account to 23 people and entities within the constituency, he said the reply from the candidate was addressed to the Commission and that the poll panel would look into the matter.

The bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency has been necessitated due to the resignation of Raj Gopal Reddy from Congress and his post. He had joined BJP and is seeking re-election.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)