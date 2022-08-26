Gonda (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Over two dozen people got injured here on Friday evening, when a truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge, officials said.

Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr TP Jaiswal said all injured have been hospitalised.

Police sources said that the injured were returning from a cremation in a truck.

At around 10.00 pm on the Gonda-Balrampur road, the driver of the DCM truck lost control over it while trying to avoid hitting a stray animal, and drove the truck into a gorge, police said.

