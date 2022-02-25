Ambala, Feb 25 (PTI) Over 200-years-old artillery shells were recovered from an isolated area in Manglor village, around 25 km from Ambala City on Friday, police said.

They are most likely to be spent shells but a bomb disposal squad was still rushed to the spot, police said.

Some passers-by noticed the shells and informed police who rushed to the site which is near Begna river.

Police said the shells were old, rusted and of different shapes and sizes. They were packed in empty cement bags and seemed to be 232-years-old.

A villager said that a few decades ago the Army had conducted an exercise in this area.

Police, however, said the matter is being investigated and the entire area has been cordoned off. The force will contact Army authorities and due procedure will be followed to dispose of these shells, they said.

A case under the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act was registered at Shahzadpur police station in Ambala. A few years back also such shells were recovered from a riverbed in Naraingarh area of the district.

