Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) A total of 22,066 cases of crime against women were registered in Telangana in 2022 up from 20,865 registered during 2021, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

According to the data, 17,791 cases of crimes against women were reported in 2020.

The rate of total crime against women per lakh population in Telangana stood at 117 while the chargesheeting in such cases was 87.6 per cent, according to the NCRB, which is tasked with the collection and analysis of crime data.

The majority of crimes against women under the Indian Penal Code were of cruelty by husband or his relatives (9,996 cases) followed by 4,652 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, the data revealed.

A total of 2,195 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women were reported in 2022. A total of 814 rape cases and 137 cases of dowry deaths were registered during the year.

Meanwhile, a total of 937 murder cases (of men and women) were registered in Telangana in 2022 down from 1,026 registered during 2021, the NCRB data showed.

The rate of murder per lakh population in Telangana stood at 2.5 per cent, while the chargesheeting in such cases was 92.2 per cent, it said.

'Disputes' with 516 cases was the motive in the highest number of murder cases in 2022, the NCRB data showed.

