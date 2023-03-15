Haveri (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced that over 25,000 classrooms will be constructed in the poll-bound state over the next three years.

Speaking at the inauguration of a science laboratory, under the Karnataka Model School Guidance programme, as well as new classrooms at Konanakere village in Shiggaon taluk, the CM said through public participation, as many as 151 classrooms are being constructed in his Assembly constituency, and in the next three years, the government plans to build 500 more classrooms in the taluk.

"The government has released Rs 280 crore for constructing separate toilets for boys and girls in all government schools across the state before August 15, Independence Day. Under the Atal Tinkering model, grants have been released for the construction of a Tinkering laboratory," Bommai said.

He informed further that in the Shiggaon Assembly constituency, 10 PU colleges are sanctioned to be built and instructions have been given to compulsorily teach Science subjects at these colleges.

The chief minister said in association with the Bill & Milind Gates Foundation, the global philanthropic organisation run Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his former wife Melinda, the Karnataka Model School Guidance programme was being implemented in Haveri, Davangere, Tumkur, and Yadgir districts.

"A big change has been brought about in the fields of education and health. In the last two Budgets, the health sector received 11 per cent and the education sector 12 per cent of the total budgetary allocation. In association with the Jindal Company, 10 schools in my constituency have been developed in a bid to lift their academic standards," the CM said. (ANI)

