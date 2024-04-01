New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said the BJP has received over three lakh suggestions for its Lok Sabha poll manifesto and it will reflect the aspirations of the people of the country.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Maurya, who is a member of the BJP's manifesto committee, said the panel will discuss all the suggestions that have been received and finalise the document soon.

The BJP's manifesto committee, headed by senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, held its first meeting earlier in the day.

"A meeting was held today but I cannot share its details… I can only say that after holding serious deliberations, we will make only those promises in our manifesto that we can fulfil,' Maurya told PTI.

He people have faith in the BJP that it does what it says. "We do not say what we cannot do."

Maurya said the BJP ran a campaign seeking people's suggestions for the manifesto. "More than three lakh suggestions have been received on what should be proposed. People from over 3,000 assembly segments have sent their suggestions. Suggestions have come also through the NaMo App as well through a missed-call number which had been released for this purpose," he said.

"I can only say that the BJP has always remained true to the country's trust and will remain so," he added.

