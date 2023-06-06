Noida, Jun 6 (PTI) More than 30 farmhouses built illegally on Yamuna floodplains were demolished by the Noida Authority on Tuesday, officials said.

The authority's Officer on Special Duty Prasun Dwivedi said around 100 officials were deployed for the demolition drive in the 10,000 sq metres area.

Officials of the revenue department, irrigation department and local police were also involved in the anti-encroachment operation, he said.

The estimated cost of the land on which the demolished structures stood is pegged around Rs 40 crore, the officer said.

"The demolition drive started at 10 am. Thirty-two illegal farmhouses and some other illegal constructions which had come up on the Yamuna floodplains were demolished," Dwivedi said.

He said the drive was conducted on directions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari and similar campaign against illegal constructions would continue in future as well.

Meanwhile, the Noida Authority also cautioned general public to not purchase land plots or other properties in floodplains of rivers as such constructions are banned.

