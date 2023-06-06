New Delhi, June 6: A Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight was on Tuesday diverted to Russia's Magadan due to an engine glitch, the airline said.

It said the flight landed safely in Russia. The Air India flight, which had 216 passengers on board, took off from Delhi on scheduled time. Air India Express, AirAsia India Recruit over 800 Cabin Crew Members in One Year.

"Air India flight AI173 of date operating from Delhi to San Francisco developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted and landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia," Air India said in a statement. Air India Passenger Fights With Crew, Pull Cabin Staff's Hair; London-Bound Flight Returns To Delhi Due To 'Unruly' Flyer.

"The passengers are being provided all support on the ground and will be provided alternate options to reach their destinations at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing the mandatory checks on the ground. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," it added. An Air India flight from Chennai to Singapore was diverted to Malaysia due to bad weather and congestion in April this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)