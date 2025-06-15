Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Over 40 people have been rescued after an iron bridge collapsed over the Indrayani River near Kundamala village in Maharashtra's Pune district, CRPF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Nimbalkar said on Sunday.

Providing an update on the rescue operation, DIG Nimbalkar said that the CRPF had deployed one of its companies to the site, working alongside two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) engaged in search and rescue operations following the collapse.

"After we got the information about the incident, we sent teams of the CRPF from Talegaon without waiting for any orders. Soon, NDRF teams were also sent. Our work is to help the administration mainly and provide all sorts of help, including managing crowds and rescue operations. We have deployed one of our companies here. Two teams of NDRF are working on the search and rescue operation," the CRPF DIG said.

"Till now, over 40 people (injured) have been rescued and also been sent to the hospital. The NDRF will provide further information," he added.

Earlier in the day, authorities confirmed that two people had died and six others sustained serious injuries in the incident among 38 people who were initially reported as rescued.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over the deaths following the collapse of a bridge over the Indrayani River.

Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed death of two people with six in critical condition in the incident.

"It was very sad to hear the news of the accident in which a bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed at Indori near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families," the Chief Minister said in the X post.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search operations for those swept away, and all agencies are on high alert to expedite relief efforts. The injured are receiving medical care at nearby hospitals.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Maharashtra CM to enquire about the ongoing rescue operations after the bridge collapsed. The spot remains a popular tourist attraction in Talegaon Dabhade. The Prime Minister, currently in Cyprus, was briefed about the ongoing efforts to assist those affected. (ANI)

