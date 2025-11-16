New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Over 49.73 crore electors across 12 States and Union Territories have received their elector-specific Enumeration Forms (EFs) as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase II, according to the Election Commission of India's latest 3 pm bulletin.

Currently, a nationwide SIR phase two is being carried out in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7, 2026.

According to the Daily Bulletin issued at 3 PM today, the ECI confirmed that 49,73,39,480 SIR forms have been successfully delivered to electors out of the 50,97,43,180 printed, covering regions - Andaman and Nicobar, Chattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Over 5.33 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 10.41 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been deployed.

The Enumeration Phase--which began on November 4, 2025, and continues till December 4, 2025--has seen 99.95 per cent of the forms printed and 97.52 per cent successfully distributed so far.

With 6.41 crore electors, Tamil Nadu has distributed 6 crore forms, achieving a 93.67 per cent coverage.

States such as Goa, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands have achieved nearly 100 per cent distribution, while large states, including Uttar Pradesh (97.64per cent), Madhya Pradesh (99.45 per cent), and Rajasthan (98.15 per cent), have also reported high completion levels.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

The opposition has strongly opposed the SIR process, alleging that it is aimed at striking the names of voters from underprivileged communities off the voter lists. (ANI)

