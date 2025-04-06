Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) More than 500 police personnel and senior officials are manning the roads for the Ram Navami rally in the western suburb of Malwani on Sunday, an official said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chowdhary visited Malwani and checked the preparedness of the police bandobast for the rally during the day, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 11 Anand Bhoite said, "Around 500 police personnel, 50 officers, three battalions of the state reserve police force (SRPF), and other reserve staff will be on the road."

The rally is being monitored with the help of CCTV surveillance and six drones, he said, adding that a meeting was held with the mohalla committee and leaders from Malwani, who assured of their cooperation.

