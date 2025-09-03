New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The ISKCON Creators Summit 2025 witnessed the participation of over 500 digital creators and influencers at The Zora Delhi Convention Centre on September 2, in an event aimed at promoting Indian culture, wellness, and tradition.

First-of-its-kind initiative, the summit brought together some of India's most influential content creators, including Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), Faizal Khan (Khan Sir), Richa Anirudh, Alakh Pandey (PhysicsWallah), Anand Kumar (Super 30), Aman Dattarwal and Sonu Sharma. According to a press release by ISKCON, the summit was centred on "promoting and sharing India's traditions and culture" through the digital medium.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while addressing the gathering, said, "I commend ISKCON for bringing together young influencers on one platform to inspire the younger generation towards the path of culture, unity, and nation-building. In today's time, it is essential that our youth remain connected with their roots and develop a deep sense of pride and responsibility towards our Swadesh."

She further added that such initiatives are crucial for "guiding the energy of young India in the right direction, fostering values of harmony, wellness, and love for the nation."

Sriman Yudhistir Govinda Das, Trustee and Country Director of Communications, ISKCON India, said the objective of the summit was to encourage creators to responsibly use their influence to spread wellness, positivity, and cultural pride.

"Today, there is a dire need for India's story to be shared with the world. From our culture to cuisine to lifestyle to philosophies, it has over the millenniums demonstrated how to make progress and be in harmony with nature, other beings and our own selves. The digital medium is one of the strongest forces shaping the mindset of today's generation," he said.

He added that ISKCON plans to bring forth more such initiatives, "where culture meets creativity to help the youth connect with their roots and build a prosperous future."

In his keynote address, Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said, "India's culture and heritage are among the most profound in the world. Our values, traditions, and diversity make us a unique nation. If creators highlight these treasures with authenticity, it will not only strengthen our youth but also enhance tourism and project India's soft power across the globe."

The summit emphasised guiding Gen Z to reconnect with their roots and embrace a lifestyle grounded in wellness and cultural values. The evening began with soulful kirtans by ISKCON devotees, followed by panel discussions among influencers, who shared their journeys, challenges, and opportunities, along with insightful talks by ISKCON mentors.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony recognising select creators for their innovative contributions to promoting spirituality, culture, and wellness.

The ISKCON Creators Summit reaffirmed the organisation's long-standing role in nurturing youth and preserving India's rich traditions. (ANI)

