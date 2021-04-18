Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) More than 6,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at 'mandis' in Punjab during the ongoing procurement of crops, according to an official statement on Sunday.

In addition to putting in place adequate COVID-19 protocols at the 154 mandis (wholesale markets), the state government has started special camps to inoculate all stakeholders and has so far vaccinated more than 6,000 eligible persons.

Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Lal Singh said the beneficiaries include farmers, 'arhtiyas' or commission agents, and labourers.

He further said that Patiala was leading in the vaccination drive with 1,230 people being inoculated, followed by Ferozepur and Bathinda mandis where 1,179 and 800 people got vaccinated respectively.

