Srinagar, Aug 2 (PTI) About 7.70 crore pages of revenue records and 55,216 'Musavis' (maps) have been digitised in Jammu and Kashmir as part of a flagship initiative to bring transparency and ease in obtaining land records, officials said on Tuesday.

'Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani' is one of the flagship programmes launched by the J-K administration to bring ease, transparency and convenience about land records for people.

Also Read | CAA Rules to Be Framed After COVID-19 Precaution Dose Exercise, Amit Shah Tells West Bengal BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Public users can search and view copies of scanned data online on CIS Portal- http://landrecords.jk.gov.in/.

The initiative facilitates easy online access to the Land Records Information System, thereby reducing manipulation of the land records and improving the efficiency of revenue offices substantially, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | 12% GST on Inns Targets Devotion of Pilgrims Staying at Golden Temple ‘Sarais’, Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

It is part of Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), and J-K has achieved an important milestone to provide the most transparent and accountable services to the people, he said.

The spokesman said as per the official records, 7.70 crore pages of revenue records and 55,216 Musavis (maps) have been scanned till date.

About 6.5 lakh citizens have viewed their land records till date and the feedback of citizens has resulted in purification, updation of land records on constant basis, he said.

Earlier, there was no mechanism to view or monitor the status of the land records by the citizens who were dependent on the officials to check their land records, the spokesman said.

"It is a landmark initiative which saved common people from burden of visiting tehsil offices and patwari offices for their own land records," Ali Asghar Raza, a resident of Thanmandi, said.

He said the people can check their land documents anytime at their own will.

"We can also apply for loan easily for starting our business without visiting the patwari office," he said.

Jehangir Ahmed of Qamarwari said the initiative relieved them of visiting patwar offices where there was always delay in issuance of land records.

The Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) was formally launched in UT in April-2016 for improving online accessibility to the Land Records System and stopping manipulation of the land records, thereby making quality of services in sub registrar offices/ tehsils more efficient and transparent, the spokesman said.

The programme aims to modernise management of land records, enhance transparency in the land records maintenance system, thus reducing scope of land/property disputes, and facilitate conclusive titles to immovable properties in the country, he said.

The major components of the programme include computerisation and digitisation of land records, survey/resurvey and updation of all survey and settlement records, integration of property registration with land records and cadastral maps for enhancing authenticity and security of data, bringing utmost transparency in the system, capacity building, and development of Land Records Information System, the spokesman said.

He said after August 5, 2019 -- when the Centre revoked J-K's special status -- the UT has embarked on an unprecedented developmental trajectory wherein transformational initiatives in all sectors have been launched.

Transparency in maintenance and upkeep of land records was an area which required an urgent intervention and “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani” (AZAN) is a landmark intervention in that direction, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)