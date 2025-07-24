New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) In an endorsement of Delhi University's Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) under NEP 2020, nearly 72 per cent of eligible students have chosen to continue with the fourth year, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Thursday.

The university has kept the option to opt-out of the fourth year open until the commencement of the new academic session on August 1.

Also Read | PM Modi in UK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British Counterpart Keir Starmer Hold 'Chai Pe Charcha' at Chequers in London (See Pics and Video).

"As of now, 20,221 students out of over 72,000 students have opted out, which means more than 50,000 students are continuing. This is very encouraging and shows students see value in opting the fourth year," Singh told PTI.

The fourth year will commence across all Delhi University colleges from August 1.

Also Read | Bihar: Ruckus Erupts in Assembly; Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Abuse by BJP MLAs (Watch Videos).

The FYUP, implemented under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, offers multiple exit points --? certificate after one year, diploma after two and a degree after three years.

Students completing the fourth year are awarded an Honours with Research degree, with an added emphasis on research, entrepreneurship and skill-based learning.

In an interview with PTI in May, Singh had called the fourth year a "game changer."

"This is the first time the focus is on research, entrepreneurship and skill... this fourth year will be a game changer," he had said.

However, teachers' associations and educationists remain skeptical, with several pointing out that the restructured programme may lead to increased dropout rates, as students are unclear about the value and content of the fourth year.

There are also concerns about overburdened faculty and limited funding for essential upgrades.

Amid these infrastructure concerns, Singh said the university is committed to addressing them.

"Don't worry. If facilities are not available, they will be created. It is in the interest of our students," he had said.

With just a week remaining, Delhi University faces the challenge of addressing these logistical and academic gaps. The coming time will be crucial in determining whether the ambitious overhaul will fulfil its promise of transforming undergraduate education or falter under unpreparedness.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)