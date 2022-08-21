Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) 84 people, including 13 women were arrested for illegal gambling after police raided a resort in Jaisinghpura khor area here, officials said on Sunday.

Those arrested also include an inspector of Karnataka Police and Tehsildar posted in Bengaluru.

The arrests were made after a team of Jaipur police raided the Saipura bagh palace on Saturday night where the accused were gambling, a senior police official said.

"9 hukka, 44 bottles of IMFL, 66 beer bottles, 14 luxury cars, one truck and Rs 23.78 lakh in cash were also recovered," Additional Commissioner of Jaipur Police Ajaypal Lamba said.

"The accused are from different states including Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra etc," police said.

