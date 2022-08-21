New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a speedy recovery from Covid.

Kishida's office said on Sunday that he has been infected with the virus and is recuperating at his official residence.

Modi tweeted, "Wishing my friend Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a speedy recovery from COVID-19."

