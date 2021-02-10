Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday said that more than 81 per cent of candidates supported by YSRCP have won in the first phase Gram Panchayat elections.

He thanked the voters for voting for Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) backed candidates.

While speaking to the reporters, the minister slammed Telugu Desam Pary (TDP), chief N Chandrababu Naidu that he has been lying all the time about the results.

While reacting to the demands of some village volunteers for salary hike and other facilities, the minister said that some evil forces are trying to corrupt the village volunteer system.

"What the volunteers are getting is honorarium but not salary," he reminded.

Results were declared for 292 out of 296 sarpanch posts that went to polling in the first phase of gram panchayat elections in Anakapalle revenue division in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh today.

As per State Election Commission, a total of 44 candidates were unanimously elected for the sarpanch posts which were notified for election in the first phase in 12 mandals of the Anakapalle revenue division. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)