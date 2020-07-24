Bengaluru, Jul 24 (PTI) Over 90 trainees at a Police Training School here have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Friday.

After a constable tested positive some days ago, a random test was conducted at the training school near Thanisandra here, during which over 90 of them have tested positive on Thursday, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rainfall Hits Delhi-NCR, Causes Waterlogging in Low-Lying Areas; IMD Predicts More Downpour.

Around 400 constables who recently joined the state police force are undergoing training at the schools.

The infected have been shifted to COVID hospitals or care centres depending on the case, and nearly 150 personnel who were said to have been in contact with the infected have been quarantined, also the school premises have been fumigated, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Patient Jumps Off Fifth Floor of Building at AIIMS Patna: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

Over 1,000 police personnel in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and according to reports nine have died.PTI KSU SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)