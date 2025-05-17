Lucknow, May 17 (PTI) Over Rs 1344 crore of financial aid has been provided to 66,874 individuals who sought financial assistance from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2024-25, the state government said in a statement on Saturday.

This included Rs 166 crore for 7,570 cancer patients and Rs 33.12 crore for 1,729 kidney patients, covering treatment, transplants, and post-care support, it said.

In addition to medical aid, the government also extended financial support for victims of fire accidents, dependents of the deceased, marriages of daughters, educational expenses, and more, it said.

Whether during Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur or Lucknow, through letters from public representatives, or appeals from patients and their families, CM Adityanath listened to all and provided assistance after assessing the needs, according to the statement.

The UP CM also ensured that the government provided aid to fire victims, accident survivors, dependents of the deceased, and for the marriage of daughters, it added.

