Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): Cyberabad Police seized Ganja-laced chocolates worth over Rs 40,000 in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The raids were conducted by the Special Operation Team (SOT) of Cyberabad Police.

Two people have been arrested in the raids that were conducted in two different places.

The Balanagar SOT police and Madhapur SOT police seized the Ganja chocolates at a grocery store at Jeedimetla and Patancheru respectively, Special Operation Team (SOT), Cyberabad Police said in a statement.

According to Cyberabad police, "SOT Balanagar team received information that a young man named Shibu Kumar (19) from Bihar was running a grocery shop and selling Ganja chocolates in Ram Reddy Nagar at Jedimetla. They have seized 150 Ganja chocolates worth Rs. 11,500. Jedimetla police are investigating the case."

The police further said that it is known that these are being sold to migrant workers from Northern States.

In a separate incident, Madhapur SOT police arrested one person identififed as Sitaram Singh (60) a native of Bihar.

"We found that he was selling Ganja chocolates to labourers in a grocery shop at Venkateshwara colony in Patancheru. We have seized Ganja chocolates worth Rs. 30,000. This case is being investigated by Ramachandrapuram police," police further said. (ANI)

