New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi has gained pace with over two lakh people being inoculated daily for three days in a row, senior AAP leader Atishi said on Wednesday.

Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said a total of 2,03,035 doses were administered in Delhi on Tuesday, out of which approximately 1.5 lakh were given to those in the 18-44 age group.

"Currently, the speed of vaccination is increasing at a fast pace due to vaccine availability for the 18-44 age group. Yesterday was the third consecutive day when more than 2 lakh doses were administered in the capital. The speed of the second dose of vaccination is also increasing as over 37,000 people received their second jab on Tuesday," said Atishi.

In the past month or so, the speed of the second dose of vaccination had declined due to the increase in the gap between the two jabs of Covishield. But now those who were due for the second dose of Covishield are getting themselves vaccinated, she noted.

The central government had extended the gap between the first and second doses of the Covishield vaccine from six-eight weeks to 12-16 weeks following recommendations by an expert panel in May.

Delhi has received four lakh Covishield doses on Tuesday, taking the available stock to 7,64,000 doses.

"At the current speed of vaccination when we are vaccinating over two lakh people a day, the stock will last for three days," Atishi said and requested the central government to maintain regular and consistent supply of vaccines for the national capital.

