New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The overall coal production during the month of October this year in the country, rose by 18.6 per cent to 78.65 million tonnes from 66.32 MT in the corresponding month last year.

According to data released by the Ministry of Coal, during the period April to October, the production shot up by 13 per cent to 507.02 MT, significantly up from 448.49 MT in the first seven months of the last fiscal.

The production of Coal India Limited (CIL) has increased to 61.07 MT in October this year as compared to 52.94 MT in October 2022 with a growth of 15.36 per cent. The cumulative coal production (up to October 2023) has seen a significant increase to 507.02MT in FY' 23-24 as compared to 448.49 MT during the same period in FY' 22-23. Attaining a growth of 13.05 per cent.

Additionally, coal dispatch witnessed a significant boost in October 2023, reaching an impressive 79.30 MT, showcasing outstanding progress compared to 67.13 MT recorded in October 2022, with a growth rate of 18.14 per cent.

"CIL dispatch indicates note-worthy performance, reaching 61.65 MT in October 2023, compared to 53.69 MT in October 2022, representing a growth of 14.83 per cent. The Cumulative Coal Dispatch (up to October 2023) has seen a significant jump to 541.73 MT in FY' 23-24 as compared to 483.78 MT during the corresponding period in FY' 22-23 with a growth of 11.98 per cent," the ministry said.

The notable surge in both coal production and dispatch underscores the nation's advancing energy self-sufficiency and reinforces our determination to meet forthcoming energy demands.

The ministry further said that it remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring continuous coal production and distribution, thereby securing a dependable energy supply that bolsters the nation's ongoing development. (ANI)

