Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28 (ANI): All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticised the central government for abstaining in the United National General Assembly (UNGA) on a resolution that called for a humanitarian truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

"It is SHOCKING that @narendramodigovt abstained on the @UNresolution for a humanitarian truce & protection of civilian lives," Owaisi said in a post on X.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested For Murdering Elder Brother, Call Records Show He Was In Touch With Woman His Brother Intended To Marry.

He underlined that things have only worsened since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war adding that this is a humanitarian issue, not a political one.

"7028 people have been killed by Israel in Gaza. Over 3000 of them are children & 1700 women. At least 45 per cent of housing in Gaza has been destroyed. Over 1.4m have been displaced. Even in peacetime, Gazans face a complete blockade and have to depend on humanitarian aid," he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Aam Aadmi Party Releases Second List of 21 Candidate for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The AIMIM chief further said, "This is a HUMANITARIAN issue, not a political one. In abstaining on the resolution, India stands alone in the Global South, in South Asia & in BRICS. Why did India abstain on an issue concerning civilian life? After sending aid to Gaza, why abstain? What happened to "one world one family"? & "vishwaguru"?"

He also alleged that it is an inconsistent foreign policy.

"@narendramodi condemned the Hamas attack but couldn't agree to a UN resolution seeking a truce. He spoke to the Jordanian King a few days ago but abstained on a resolution that was introduced by Jordan. It is an inconsistent foreign policy. #Palestine," he added.

India on Friday abstained from voting on a resolution tabled by Jordan in the United Nations that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Canada proposed an amendment to the resolution drafted by Jordan, which originally called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip but did not condemn terror organisation Hamas.

India voted in favour of Canada's proposed amendment along with 87 other nations. However, it could not be adopted as it did not have a two-thirds majority.

The Jordanian-led draft resolution was adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania and Greece.

The adoption of the Jordanian resolution is the first formal response of the United Nations to the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine since the Hamas terror attacks of 7 October.

The voting at UNGA comes at a time when Israel has announced expanding ground operations in Gaza. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)