Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 3 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded that the Centre draw a timeline to implement the recently approved caste census, which last occurred in 1931.

"We would like to say just one thing to the BJP-NDA: tell us the timeline - when it will begin, when it will end and when it will be implemented. Will this be done before the 2029 Parliament elections?" Owaisi told reporters here.

Highlighting the importance of the caste census, Owaisi talked about affirmative action for marginalised communities in the United States (US), including African-Americans, Jews, and Chinese, which allowed the US to grow powerful. He stated that the caste census was important in India for similar reasons.

"When America spoke of affirmative action, the African-Americans, Jews and the Chinese benefited from it. America kept growing powerful. So, it is important for India to have such a census. After that, they will have to take the step needed," Owaisi added.

The AIMIM chief said that the caste census would reveal many prospects regarding land ownership and other benefits among different castes. He added that the caste census would also highlight the ground reality of Pasmanda Muslims.

"My party had demanded since 2021 that a nationwide caste survey should be held. The last caste survey was held in 1931. If a caste survey is done, it will be found out who is getting what benefits and who is not getting any benefits. Who has the land, and who doesn't? So, this is essential," Owaisi said.

"Everyone will get to know the ground reality of the condition of Pasmanda Muslims. They will get to know how bad the condition of non-Pasmanda Muslims," he added.

This comes as the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision on April 30 following the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs meeting.

Terming the Central government's decision to conduct a caste census "revolutionary," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that India is on the path to becoming a great nation in the coming years. (ANI)

