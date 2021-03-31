By Pramod Chaturvedi, Ronald & Sam Pradeep

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31 (ANI): After West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said she hailed from the 'Shandilya' lineage, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said political parties have always vying to prove who among them is the bigger Hindu and this is not good for a secular and democratic India.

Owaisi also said that Banerjee is practising the BJP's politics of communalism

"Every party is trying to prove that they are bigger Hindus which is not good for a secular and democratic country like India. This competition to prove who is a bigger Hindu among the political parties is not good for a diverse country like India," he told reporters here.

"If this competition of proving to be bigger Hindu continues, then Indian politics would become like the Israeli politics, where every political party in Israel has become ultra Israeli and more right-wing," he said.

Lashing out at Banerjee, Owaisi said: "Throughout her election campaigning, Mamata Banerjee has been reciting Chandi Path and Durga Paths. Now she said that her Gotra is Shandliya and she is a Hindu Brahmin. If she is saying that she belongs to the upper caste in a state where 27 per cent are Muslims and 22 per cent are Dalits. Where should Muslims and Dalits of West Bengal go, who are not part of 'varna' system? She's practicing PM Modi & BJP's politics of communalism. They are made for each other."

The AIMIM chief mentioned that Banerjee is only doing the same politics of communalism played by the BJP.

"There is no difference between what BJP is saying and what TMC is saying in the election campaigning in West Bengal," he said.

Speaking on AIMIM's alliance with T.T.V. Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), Owaisi said his party is contesting in 3 seats in Tamil Nadu elections and thanked TTV Dhinakaran for making AIMIM a part of his grand alliance.

"We are working hard for the victory of all the candidates. The people of Tamil Nadu are waiting for a third political alternative," he added.

The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said that people of Tamil Nadu are tired of AIADMK for their tie-up with the BJP.

"People are also very well aware of how the DMK is opportunistic when in power. They are waiting for a third political formation and I am sure that this time people will vote for AMMK and the parties which are in alliance with AMMK," he said.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)