Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) Commodore P R Hari (retd) Friday took over as the chairman and managing director of Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd, an official said here.

Hari has been in charge of production planning of all new construction ships built at the shipyard since 2016 and became director (personnel) of the warship builder in October 2019, heading human resources, corporate planning and technical functions of GRSE, the official said in a statement.

Hari, who has a vast experience of over 32 years in warship operations, maintenance, design and shipbuilding, took charge of the Kolkata-based GRSE as its CMD on Friday.

He served for over 28 years in the Indian Navy where he has served in senior appointments onboard warships and naval repair organisations, the GRSE official said.

An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the officer also underwent higher defence orientation course at Army War College, Mhow, and the naval higher command course at Naval War College, Goa.

