New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Sunday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through his recent address to the nation and sought an inquiry into the matter.

In his letter, the CPI leader raised concerns over the timing and content of the Prime Minister's address, which came amid ongoing elections in several states, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He alleged that the speech was political in nature and aimed at influencing voters during the election period.

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In his address to the nation, PM Modi had slammed the Opposition for blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that they "crushed" their dreams despite the government's sincere efforts.

In the wake of elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, P Sandosh Kumar alleged that PM Modi used state resources, including public broadcasters Doordarshan and Sansad TV, for making partisan assertions.

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He wrote, "I write to draw your urgent attention to a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct currently in force in five states. The recent address to the nation by the Prime Minister and BJP leader Shri Narendra Modi was, by all objective assessment, political in nature. It contained partisan assertions, selective narratives, and direct attempts at influencing public opinion on a matter that is under active political contestation."

Highlighting concerns over the use of public platforms, the CPI MP added, "What is even more concerning is that this address was broadcast on national public broadcasters such as Doordarshan and Sansad TV. The use of state resources and publicly funded platforms for disseminating what is essentially a political speech constitutes a grave breach of electoral norms. It undermines the level playing field that the Election Commission is constitutionally mandated to uphold during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in operation."

Urging the poll body to initiate an inquiry, he said no action by the ECI would suggest institutional complicity.

"Any failure to take cognisance of such an instance risks signalling institutional complicity and eroding public confidence in the impartiality of the Election Commission. I urge the Commission to take prompt and sincere action in this matter, initiate an inquiry, and ensure accountability so that the sanctity of the electoral process is preserved," the letter read.

The Model Code of Conduct prohibits the misuse of "official mass media during the election period for partisan coverage of political news and publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided."

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi pointed out that the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill is a direct blow to the self-respect of women, an insult that the female electorate will permanently engrave in their memories. "Women may forget everything else, but they never forget an insult to their pride," PM Modi said.

He said "the sin committed by the opposition" will bring them punishment from the people. (ANI)

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