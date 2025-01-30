Malappuram(Kerala), Jan 30 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar, who has been reaching out to the Congress-led UDF opposition, was on Thursday included in the statewide campaign launched by it to highlight the issues faced by the people living in hilly regions of Kerala.

Anvar said he had requested V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, to include him in the UDF's statewide 'Malayora Samara Yatra' campaign.

"I am happy to be a part of the yatra," he said, while speaking to reporters here.

Anvar, who won from the Nilambur assembly constituency as a Left backed independent candidate, was sidelined by the LDF following his allegations against CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as well as some of his close aides

Thereafter, he floated his own social collective called Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) and then joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

After joining the TMC, Anvar resigned from his post as MLA.

He claimed that if a by-poll is held in Nilambur assembly constituency, the LDF will suffer a major loss and that is why the Left front was looking for ways to avoid a by-election.

Anvar has said that he was not going to contest in the by-election and that his goal was to put an end to the ideology of Pinarayi Vijayan.

The UDF commenced its 'yatra' from Kannur on January 25.

