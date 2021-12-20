New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The 10th edition of Jashn-e-Adab Hindi and Urdu festival concluded with high-octane performances by Padma Shri singer Malini Awasthi, poet Ashok Chakradhar and qawwal Junaid Sultani, among others.

Held at the India International Centre (IIC), the three-day festival, which came to a close on Sunday, saw poetry sessions, discussions, nukkad natak, qawwali and Kathak performances.

While folk singer Malini Awasthi enthralled the audience with her inimitable performance, noted poet Ashok Chakradhar enriched the event by reciting some of his brilliant works in the 'Kavi Sammelan'.

"Indian literature, poetry, dance, theatre and music has a lot to offer, what we need is to take out a little time to connect and absorb. Every person can find something for themselves in classic Indian art, it is not only enriching but also great entertainment," said Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, secretary and founder, Jashn-e-Adab Foundation in a statement.

Besides music and poetry, the event also hosted panel discussions with some of the best minds in the entertainment business -- including acclaimed actor Raghubir Yadav, celebrated writer Sharad Dutt and noted theatre director Arvind Gaur.

Another highlight of the festival was the fun, classic and traditional game of Urdu poetry, 'Baitbazi'.

The fast-paced competition of Urdu poetry, which saw participation of students from different departments of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, was won by the varsity's Urdu department.

Actor-producer Faizal Malik, Padma Shri scholar Akhtarul Wasey, poet Yatindra Mishra and Mahesh Garg Bedhadak, Urdu novelist Khalid Javed, scholar and writer Asghar Wajahat, and RJ Naved were some of the other names who participated and performed in the cultural extravaganza.

