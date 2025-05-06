New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Buddhist monk reverend Lama Lobzang, who was awarded Padma Shri last week posthumously, was a beacon of hope for Ladakhis seeking treatment at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, offering them guidance throughout their treatment, including arranging for their accommodation.

As president of Asoka Mission, Lobzang committed himself to establishing and creating a collaborative programme of medical care accessible to people across Ladakh.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As Investors Turn Cautious Due to India-Pakistan Border Tensions.

General secretary of Asoka Mission, Tashi Motup Kau, who received the Padma Shri award on behalf of his uncle, who passed away in March last year, said that Lobzang also played a crucial role in enabling Ladakhi children to access higher education.

"My uncle spent five to six decades of his life for the welfare of the Ladakh region. He was revered for his contribution to faith but what he will be remembered for is how deeply he touched the lives of Ladakhi people through his initiatives in healthcare and education," he said.

Also Read | WB 12th Result 2025 Tomorrow at wbchse.wb.gov.in: WBCHSE To Announce West Bengal Higher Secondary Exam Results on May 7, Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecard.

"To the people of Ladakh, he was affectionately known as Meme lay. Under his stewardship, Asoka Mission in Delhi has become a medical missionary hub," Kau said.

Born on January 1, 1931 in Leh, Lobzang was a member of High Power Panel on Minorities, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections of the Government of India from 1980-83. From 1984 to 2007, he was a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He served in this position for five terms during these years.

As the founding secretary general of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), he played a pivotal role in aligning Buddhist organisations globally and participating in Buddhist heritage revitalisation efforts.

Today, IBC is a prestigious umbrella organisation of the international Buddhist community, headquartered in New Delhi, with a mandate to promote Buddhist values of peace and compassion throughout the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)