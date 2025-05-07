Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Tilak Rupachandani, a Pahalgam attack survivor, on Wednesday thanked the Indian Armed Forces and the central government for the execution of Operation Sindoor, which struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

While speaking with ANI, Rupchandani said, " Thanks to the Indian Army. They have taken remarkable action and we are happy with this. Terrorists had killed innocent people there; we had seen it...we had hoped that government would take good action..."

Rupchandani, along with his son and wife, was visiting the place when the Pahalgam terror attack occurred in Jammu and Kashmir. The family escaped the site through a narrow exit door and survived the attack. Rupchandani is a resident of Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Earlier, wife of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the retaliation.

"I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband's death," she said, adding, "My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today."

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including several tourists from Maharashtra. As per sources, the situation was constantly monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the night. All nine targets were successfully struck, sources further added.

Indian forces selected the targets with the intent of eliminating top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence stated, In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. (ANI)

