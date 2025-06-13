Bhubaneswar, Jun 13 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he was saddened by the death of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI171 Crash: PM Narendra Modi Visits Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Meets Injured (See Pic and Videos).

"Deeply pained by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed the life of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani ji," Majhi said on X on Thursday.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

“Our party has lost a senior leader, and the nation mourns for a statesman whose gentle nature and contributions to public life will always be remembered,” he said.

Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, was known for his composed demeanour and firm administrative style.

“May Mahaprabhu Jagannath give strength to his family and loved ones in this moment of grief. Om Shanti.” Majhi said.

Rupani, 68, who was the chief minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steered Gujarat through a critical post-COVID recovery phase.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)