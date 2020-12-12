Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) The Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing with small arms and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.

The firing from across the LoC in Balakote sector began around 6 pm, drawing a befitting retaliation from the Indian Army, he said.

The spokesperson said the exchange of fire between the two sides was still underway when the reports last came in.

So far, there have been no reports of any casualties on the Indian side, he said.

