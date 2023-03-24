New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): A cache of arms allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone along the international border in Punjab has been recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday early morning, an official said.

In a statement, BSF said, "On Friday at about 02:28 am, BSF troops deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border in the area of Metla in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab detected a drone infiltrating into Indian territory from Pakistan side, and subsequently fired upon the rogue drone."

Also Read | US Charges Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon After Montenegro Arrest.

The BSF personnel later conducted a search and found a packet that was dropped by a drone containing five pistols, 10 pistol magazines, 71 rounds of 9 MM ammunition, and 20 rounds of ammunition with .311 written in it, informed the official.

The drone has not been recovered till now, the senior officer added.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Three Cops Kidnap Smuggler, Demand Ransom of Rs 45 Lakh From His Family in Marathahalli.

Earlier on March 10, the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district which was used from across the border to supply arms and ammunition.

The hexacopter drone was shot down and recovered along with contraband items by the BSF troops from the area near Metla village in the Gurdaspur district.

One AK series rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds of live cartridges were also recovered from a farming field in depth area near Nabi Nagar village in Gurdaspur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)