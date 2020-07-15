Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) A 28-year-old Pakistani man was arrested on Wednesday after he crossed into this side from across the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said.

Abdul Rehman, a resident of Nakyal village of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was apprehended by police in Balakote sector soon after he crossed into thej country, Poonch's Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral told PTI.

The man is being subjected to COVID-19 test before a detailed questioning, he added.

Police sources said some villagers grazing cattle near the LoC noticed him moving towards Bharoti village and informed the local police which rushed to the spot and arrested him.

He was taken to police post Balakote for questioning, they said, adding nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession. PTI TAS AB RAX RAX 07151653 NNNN-LYNCHING-BAIL Court denies bail to 25 accused in Palghar lynching case

Mumbai: A sessions court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of 25 persons arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case in which two monks and their driver were beaten to death by a mob in April.

BOM7 GA-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN Three-day lockdown in Goa from Friday to curb COVID-19 spread

Panaji: A three-day lockdown with stricter provisions will be enforced in Goa from Friday in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

BOM2 MH-OLI-SENA Shiv Sena slams Nepal PM Oli's remarks on Ayodhya

Mumbai: Criticising Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli over his remark that the "real" Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said he may even claim that Mughal emperor Babur was a Nepalese.

BOM5 CG-NAXALS-SURRENDER Five Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: Five Naxals, three of them collectively carrying reward of Rs five lakh, have surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, police said on Wednesday.

BOM4 MH-CONGRESS-JHA My loyalty is to Cong ideology, not any individual: Sanjay Jha

Mumbai: Sanjay Jha, who has been suspended by the Congress for anti-party activities, on Wednesday said he is loyal to the party's ideology, but his "fidelity is not to any individual or family.

BOM3 MH-RAINS Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, Thane: IMD

Mumbai: "Heavy to very heavy" rainfall is likely in Konkan Maharashtra, including Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district, on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

BOM1 MH-FIRE Fire at commercial building in Mumbai, no casualty

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a 10-storey commercial building in South Mumbai early Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said.

BES9 MP-ACID ATTACK VICTIMS-AID MP: Proposal for monthly aid to acid attack victims gets nod

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the acid attack victims in the state.

LGB2 MH-COURT-EKTA-COMPLAINT Complaint in Mumbai court against Ekta Kapoor over web show

Mumbai: A criminal complaint has been filed against film and television producer Ekta Kapoor before a magistrate's court here for allegedly disrespecting Indian Army's uniform in one of her web series.

BES1 GA-VIRUS-COLLEGES COVID-19: Goa govt starts online admissions in colleges

Panaji: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Goa government has started online admissions from Wednesday in all colleges affiliated to the state Directorate of Higher Education (DHE). PTI

