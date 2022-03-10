Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) killed a Pakistani intruder in the Amritsar sector on Wednesday, informed BSF Punjab frontier on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the BSF Punjab frontier, On March 9 2022, during evening hours, the BSF troops observed some suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder ahead of Border fencing, who had crossed the border and entered into the Indian territory in the area of responsibility of 144 Bn BSF, Amritsar Sector.

Also Read | Digital Technology Should Reach Every Nook and Corner of Country, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, the BSF troops fired upon the intruder in self-defence, killing the Pak intruder on the spot," read the statement.

"Vigilant BSF troops once again toiled the nefarious attempts of anti-national elements to enter into Indian territory," it added. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: Congress Could Not Overcome Anti-Incumbency of 4.5 Years Under Amarinder Singh, Says Randeep Surjewala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)