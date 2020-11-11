Jammu, Nov 11 (PTI) The Pakistan Army heavily shelled forward posts and hamlets on Wednesday in three sectors along the LoC in Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

Also Read | Muhurat Trading 2020: What is Muhurat Trading And Here’s Why the Age-Old Practice is Still Followed on the Day of Diwali.

"At about 0915 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Kirni, Shahpur and Qasba sectors in district Poonch", a defence spokesman said.

The Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire 13 times this month.

Also Read | Tanker Truck Coming From West Bengal, Carrying Ingredients to Make Soap, Overturned in Asansol: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 11, 2020.

On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured, when Pakistan shelled areas along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)