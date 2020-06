India News | Pak Violates Ceasefire Along LOC in J&K's Kupwara, Baramulla Districts

Srinagar, Jun 7 (PTI) Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran and Rampur sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the Army said.

At about 11:00 am and 12:40 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts respectively, an Army spokesman said.

Also Read | Amit Shah Hails Bihar as Fighter for ‘Democratic Rights’ in India While Addressing Bihar Jansamvad Rally Through Video Conferencing.

He said the Army is retaliating befittingly to the Pakistani aggression and the enemy positions have been targeted with high precision.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)