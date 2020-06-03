India News | Pak Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday.

The ceasefire violation took place at around 8:15 pm.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi NCR Again: Quake Measuring 3.2 on Richter Scale Shakes Noida, Tremors Felt in Faridabad.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)