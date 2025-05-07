Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7(ANI): The Pakistan Army continued its series of ceasefire violations by targeting civilian areas in a border village of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night. Officials said the shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.

Visuals from the scene showed shattered window panes, cracked walls, and debris scattered across the lanes of the village. Residents could be seen trying to salvage what was left of their belongings.

According to the Indian Army, three innocent civilians lost their lives after the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing, including artillery shelling, from across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) opposite Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident occurred during the night of May 6-7, when Pakistani forces indiscriminately opened fire on civilian areas. The Indian Army stated that it is responding in a "proportionate manner" to the unprovoked aggression.

"During the night of 06-07 May 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite Jammu and Kashmir. Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling. Indian Army are responding in a proportionate manner," the Army said in an official statement.

This ceasefire violation came just hours after India conducted precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets in total--four inside Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in PoJK--using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Sources confirmed to ANI that Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitored Operation Sindoor throughout the night. All nine targets were successfully hit, the sources added..

According to the Ministry, the strikes were carried out in response to the "barbaric" terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national were killed. The government said it is committed to holding those responsible accountable. (ANI)

