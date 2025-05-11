New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Sunday apprised about his conversation with his counterpart, which resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by both the neighbouring countries, saying that Pakistan army violated these understandings after a couple of hours after the cessation of hostilities.

He said that it was the Pakistan DGMO who proposed that hostilities cease.

Also Read | ‘Indian Navy Holds Maritime Dominance, Ready To Deliver Massive Blow Under Ongoing Operation Sindoor if Provoked’, Say Armed Forces in Strong Warning to Pakistan.

"My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, May 10, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on May 12 at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding," Ghai told reporters in a press conference here.

He said that the violation of the agreement reached between the two DGMOs was responded to robustly by India.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Parts of National Capital Experience Gusty Winds, IMD Predicts Light Rain and Thunderstorms in Coming Hours.

"However, disappointingly, expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross-border and across the Line of Control (LoC) firing, followed by drone intrusions last night and in the early hours of today. These violations were responded to robustly," Ghai added.

The DMGO said that his counterpart was informed about the violations today through a hotline message. India made its intent clear that it would respond to the same "fiercely" if repeated, for which the Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to the army commander for counteraction.

"We have earlier today sent another hotline message to my counterpart highlighting these violations of the understanding between the DGMOs on May 10 and our firm and clear intent to respond to these fiercely if repeated tonight, subsequently or later. The Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to our army commander for counteraction in case of any violation by Pakistan," Ghai said.

He further stated that India has been compelled to be in this situation, but the armed forces remain prepared to face any eventuality. The DGMO said that his concerns were limited to the actions India will undertake and not Pakistan.

"We have been compelled to be in this situation, and as you have seen, the armed forces of India are always prepared to face any eventuality. Whatever has to be done will be done. I am not concerned about what Pakistan will do. I am only concerned about what we will do. We have a roadmap and a plan, and we will follow it diligently," Ghai said (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)