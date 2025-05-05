New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): With Pakistan-based hackers attacking Indian defence websites, sources said appropriate measures are being taken to bolster the security infrastructure, strengthen digital defences, and safeguard against intrusion attempts.

They said that cybersecurity experts are monitoring cyberspace to detect any additional cyberattacks, particularly those that may be sponsored by threat actors linked to Pakistan.

The sources said that it has come to attention via the Twitter account "Pakistan Cyber Force" that the group has allegedly gained access to sensitive data from the Indian Military Engineering Service and Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis.

This claim suggests that the attackers may have compromised personel information related to defence persons including the login credentials, the sources said.

In addition to this data breach, it has also been reported that the group also attempted to deface the official website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, a PSU company under MoD, the sources said. The website has been defaced by using Pakistan flag and Al Khalid tank.

As a precautionary measure, the website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited has been taken offline for a thorough audit, in order to assess the extent of any potential damage caused by the defacement attempt and to ensure the integrity of the website, the sources said.

"Cybersecurity experts and agencies are actively monitoring cyberspace to detect any additional cyberattacks, particularly those that may be sponsored by threat actors linked to Pakistan," a source said.

This ongoing surveillance aims to quickly identify and mitigate any future risks posed by these cyber attackers.

"In response to the situation, appropriate and necessary measures are being taken to bolster the security infrastructure, strengthen digital defenses, and safeguard against further intrusion attempts, the source said.

These efforts are focused on enhancing the overall resilience of online platforms and ensuring that forces are better prepared to defend against future cyber threats, sources said.

Tensions have risen between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The government has said that the perpetrators of attack will face severe punishment. (ANI)

